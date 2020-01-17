Child seriously injured after house fire in Toronto’s east end

A child has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a one-alarm fire at a Scarborough house Friday afternoon, officials say.
A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home at the corner of Mammoth Hall Trail and Snowball Crescent, south of Tapscott Road and McLevin Avenue, before 1:30 p.m.
The spokesperson said a child was removed from the house.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the child was taken to a trauma centre.
Toronto Fire Services investigators are probing the cause, the origin, and the circumstances of the fire.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS