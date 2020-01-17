Menu

Canada

Child seriously injured after house fire in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 3:20 pm
Toronto Fire Services responds to a fire at a home in Scarborough.
Toronto Fire Services responds to a fire at a home in Scarborough. Enzo Arimini / Global News

A child has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a one-alarm fire at a Scarborough house Friday afternoon, officials say.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home at the corner of Mammoth Hall Trail and Snowball Crescent, south of Tapscott Road and McLevin Avenue, before 1:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said a child was removed from the house.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the child was taken to a trauma centre.

Toronto Fire Services investigators are probing the cause, the origin, and the circumstances of the fire.

