Child seriously injured after house fire in Toronto’s east end

A child has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a one-alarm fire at a Scarborough house Friday afternoon, officials say.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home at the corner of Mammoth Hall Trail and Snowball Crescent, south of Tapscott Road and McLevin Avenue, before 1:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said a child was removed from the house.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the child was taken to a trauma centre.

Toronto Fire Services investigators are probing the cause, the origin, and the circumstances of the fire.

FIRE: Mammoth Hall Trail and Malvern Street area, @TPS42Div. House fire, everyone removed. Police on scene assisting @Toronto_Fire @TorontoMedics . #GO115341 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 17, 2020

