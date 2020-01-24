Menu

4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island, reported felt in Vancouver

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 5:41 pm
The approximate epicentre of a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Vancouver Island on Jan. 24, 2020.
The approximate epicentre of a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Vancouver Island on Jan. 24, 2020. Google Maps

An earthquake that struck off the coast of southern Vancouver Island Friday afternoon was reportedly felt in downtown Vancouver.

Earthquakes Canada said the 4.5-magnitude quake struck 36 kilometres southwest of Bamfield just after 1:30 p.m.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially recorded the quake at a 4.8 magnitude, but later lowered it to a 4.5.

READ MORE: 2 more earthquakes strike near B.C. coast Christmas Day, expert says no cause for alarm

Both agencies said no tsunami is expected, and no reports of damage have been received.

Nearly 300 people have reported feeling shaking to the USGS. Another 200 people on Vancouver Island also reported feeling the quake, with most putting it at a Level 2 intensity.

READ MORE: Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off B.C. coast, no tsunami threat: Earthquakes Canada

However, some people in downtown Vancouver said they felt shaking, including workers in Robson Square and on Main Street.

Residents of other parts of Metro Vancouver, including Richmond and Burnaby, also said they felt slight shaking.

Friday’s quake comes days after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck further north off the island coast. Nine others struck in the same area west of Port Hardy around Christmas Day.

