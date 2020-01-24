4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island, reported felt in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

An earthquake that struck off the coast of southern Vancouver Island Friday afternoon was reportedly felt in downtown Vancouver.

Earthquakes Canada said the 4.5-magnitude quake struck 36 kilometres southwest of Bamfield just after 1:30 p.m.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially recorded the quake at a 4.8 magnitude, but later lowered it to a 4.5.

Both agencies said no tsunami is expected, and no reports of damage have been received.

Nearly 300 people have reported feeling shaking to the USGS. Another 200 people on Vancouver Island also reported feeling the quake, with most putting it at a Level 2 intensity.

However, some people in downtown Vancouver said they felt shaking, including workers in Robson Square and on Main Street.

Residents of other parts of Metro Vancouver, including Richmond and Burnaby, also said they felt slight shaking.

Felt it here at East Richmond. My monitor shook — Garry DR (@Garryj604) January 24, 2020

Yeah, in south burnaby — Dustin Kaban (@DustinKaban) January 24, 2020

Yes new westminister bc!! — JCC-16 BUSTILLO (@carlosbusyillo1) January 24, 2020

Felt it here in Burnaby/Vancouver — Cecile Jun (@cecile_jun) January 24, 2020

Friday’s quake comes days after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck further north off the island coast. Nine others struck in the same area west of Port Hardy around Christmas Day.

