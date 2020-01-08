Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
B.C. Earthquake

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off B.C. coast, no tsunami threat: Earthquakes Canada

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 5:09 pm
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the B.C. coast on Wednesday. .
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the B.C. coast on Wednesday. . Google Maps

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake struck at about 12:20 p.m. Pacific time, about 215 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

READ MORE: 2 more earthquakes strike near B.C. coast Christmas Day, expert says no cause for alarm

The earthquake was measured at a depth of 10 kilometres.

UBC team releases picture of Vancouver school ‘damaged’ by earthquake
UBC team releases picture of Vancouver school ‘damaged’ by earthquake

The agency said there were no reports of damage, nor would any be expected.

There was also no threat of a tsunami, the agency reported.

READ MORE: 6 earthquakes strike off B.C. coast, no damage or tsunami expected

The quake is the latest in a series of small tremblors to strike off the coast of Vancouver Island associated with the Juan de Fuca Plate.

Story continues below advertisement

The area is highly geologically active and a frequent location of small earthquakes, many of which are never felt from land.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EarthquakeVancouver IslandtsunamiEarthquakes CanadaB.C. Earthquakevancouver island earthquakeno tsunamivancouver island quake
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.