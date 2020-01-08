Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off B.C. coast, no tsunami threat: Earthquakes Canada

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Earthquakes Canada says the quake struck at about 12:20 p.m. Pacific time, about 215 kilometres west of Port Hardy.
The earthquake was measured at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The agency said there were no reports of damage, nor would any be expected.
There was also no threat of a tsunami, the agency reported.
The quake is the latest in a series of small tremblors to strike off the coast of Vancouver Island associated with the Juan de Fuca Plate.
The area is highly geologically active and a frequent location of small earthquakes, many of which are never felt from land.
