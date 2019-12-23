Four earthquakes strike off B.C. coast, no damage or tsunami expected

Send this page to someone via email

There were no reports of damage or tsunami expected after four earthquakes struck off the B.C. coast Monday, according to federal officials.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the first quake measured magnitude 5.1, the second 5.6, the third 5.8 and the fourth 6.0.

The quakes struck at 8:44 a.m. PT, 11:13 a.m. PT, 11:49 a.m. PT and 12:56 p.m. PT the agency said.

A pair of offshore earthquakes (M5.1 at 8:44 a.m. PT and M5.6 at 11:13 a.m. PT) are reminders of the active plate tectonics just to the west of #VancouverIsland. Not felt, no impacts, and not so unusual for this area.

Some details: https://t.co/9UEFF4xRXt pic.twitter.com/HgGFiqbavf — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) December 23, 2019

All three were at a depth of about 5 kilometres and centred between 160 and 186 kilometres west of Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, said Earthquakes Canada.

The quakes were located on the small Juan de Fuca tectonic plate, which lies between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate.

The area is highly geologically active and a frequent location of small earthquakes, many of which are never felt from land.

