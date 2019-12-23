Menu

BC Earthquake

Four earthquakes strike off B.C. coast, no damage or tsunami expected

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 4:00 pm
Updated December 23, 2019 4:29 pm
Earthquakes Canada said there were no reports of damage or tsunami threat from a four earthquakes off the B.C. coast Monday.
There were no reports of damage or tsunami expected after four earthquakes struck off the B.C. coast Monday, according to federal officials.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the first quake measured magnitude 5.1, the second 5.6, the third 5.8 and the fourth 6.0.

The quakes struck at 8:44 a.m. PT, 11:13 a.m. PT, 11:49 a.m. PT and 12:56 p.m. PT the agency said.

All three were at a depth of about 5 kilometres and centred between 160 and 186 kilometres west of Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, said Earthquakes Canada.

The quakes were located on the small Juan de Fuca tectonic plate, which lies between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate.

The area is highly geologically active and a frequent location of small earthquakes, many of which are never felt from land.

String of earthquakes hit off coast of Vancouver Island
String of earthquakes hit off coast of Vancouver Island
