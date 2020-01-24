Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto behavioural therapist charged after 8-year-old patient assaulted in home

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 4:51 pm
Toronto police have arrested Amelia Chandra in connection to an assault investigation. .
Toronto police have arrested Amelia Chandra in connection to an assault investigation. . Toronto Police Service / Handout

Police say a behavoural therapist has been arrested after an eight-year-old boy was assault during a therapy session at a Toronto home

Officials said the therapist was providing services to the boy at a home in the Dufferin and Queen Street West area on Jan. 17, when she allegedly assaulted him.

Members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre arrested the therapist on Thursday and she has since been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal Scarborough apartment fire

Amelia Chandra, 31, of Toronto is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

“Amelia Chandra was employed by AlphaBee Autism ABA Behavioral Therapy Services in Toronto, and provided behavioural therapy in various homes across Toronto,” a Toronto police release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2922 or contact  Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

Toronto police charge 17-year-old boy with 2nd-degree murder of mother
Toronto police charge 17-year-old boy with 2nd-degree murder of mother
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultToronto crimeTPSTherapyassault investigationChild and Youth Advocacy CentreAlphaBee Autism ABA Behavioral Therapy ServicesAmelia Chandrabehavioural therapybehavoural therapist
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.