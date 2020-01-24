Toronto behavioural therapist charged after 8-year-old patient assaulted in home

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a behavoural therapist has been arrested after an eight-year-old boy was assault during a therapy session at a Toronto home

Officials said the therapist was providing services to the boy at a home in the Dufferin and Queen Street West area on Jan. 17, when she allegedly assaulted him.

Members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre arrested the therapist on Thursday and she has since been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Amelia Chandra, 31, of Toronto is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

“Amelia Chandra was employed by AlphaBee Autism ABA Behavioral Therapy Services in Toronto, and provided behavioural therapy in various homes across Toronto,” a Toronto police release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2922 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

