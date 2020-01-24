Menu

Environment

Heavy rainfall, snow expected to hit Greater Toronto Area ahead of weekend: Environment Canada

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 4:16 pm
Major snowfall hits Toronto area
WATCH ABOVE: It's the first real blast of winter 2020. A day that began with clear skies and dry roads quickly became a mess of accumulating snow and low visibility. Albert Delitala reports.

Another weekend, another weather warning is in effect for Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and much of the GTA, predicting total amounts to reach 20 to 35 mm before changing to wet snow on Saturday morning.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the storm emerging out of the U.S. Midwest will deliver heavy rain to the GTA and southern Ontario starting after 6 p.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Extreme cold weather alert remains in effect for Toronto as city cleans up from snowstorm

“The combination of the rain and a frozen ground as well as a melting snowpack will lead to pooling on roadways and the potential for localized flooding in flood-prone areas,” said Hull.

“As this heavy rain falls, rivers and streams will likely be flowing at higher-than-normal levels by Saturday.”

Hull doesn’t expect significant accumulations of snow around the GTA, but estimates freezing rain and roughly 15 cm of wet snow to hit eastern Ontario.

“In order to prevent flooding in your neighbourhood make sure to keep storm drains clear from snow and debris to allow for proper drainage,” Hull said.

Major snowfall hits Toronto area
Major snowfall hits Toronto area

 

