Heavy rainfall, snow expected to hit Greater Toronto Area ahead of weekend: Environment Canada

Another weekend, another weather warning is in effect for Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and much of the GTA, predicting total amounts to reach 20 to 35 mm before changing to wet snow on Saturday morning.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the storm emerging out of the U.S. Midwest will deliver heavy rain to the GTA and southern Ontario starting after 6 p.m. on Friday.

“The combination of the rain and a frozen ground as well as a melting snowpack will lead to pooling on roadways and the potential for localized flooding in flood-prone areas,” said Hull.

“As this heavy rain falls, rivers and streams will likely be flowing at higher-than-normal levels by Saturday.”

Heavy rain moving through southern ON and on the way to the GTA by this evening – after 6 p.m. in TO. Potential for 20-30 mm (locally 30+mm) into Sat. a.m. combined with melting snow and frozen ground will lead to pooling on roadways and possible localized flooding.#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/qa4uPskQOi — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) January 24, 2020

Hull doesn’t expect significant accumulations of snow around the GTA, but estimates freezing rain and roughly 15 cm of wet snow to hit eastern Ontario.

“In order to prevent flooding in your neighbourhood make sure to keep storm drains clear from snow and debris to allow for proper drainage,” Hull said.

