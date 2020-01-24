Menu

Canada

Pierre Poilievre gets emotional over decision not to pursue Conservative leadership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2020 12:45 pm
Updated January 24, 2020 1:14 pm
Pierre Poilievre gives timeline that led to dropping out of Conservative leadership race
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre says weeks of uncertainty about whether he actually wanted to enter the party’s leadership race came to a head as deadlines to sign contracts loomed.

He says he went to bed a few nights ago pledging that if he did not feel “all in” for the job when he woke up, he’d drop out — and that’s what he did Thursday, throwing a bombshell into the ongoing campaign.

READ MORE: Pierre Poilievre says he’s not seeking Conservative leadership, cites family reasons

Poilievre, known as a hard-edged, scrappy fighter on the floor of the House of Commons, grew emotional as he described his decision to back out.

He says he took some advice from a friend: write two letters to his toddler, one describing why he chose to run and a second laying out why he didn’t.

Pierre Poilievre decides not to seek Conservative leadership
Pierre Poilievre decides not to seek Conservative leadership

He says he liked the second letter better, and decided he was tired of constantly sacrificing his personal life for his professional one.

Poilievre made the comments on his way into a meeting of Conservative MPs and senators gathered to discuss strategy for Parliament’s return last week.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
