Pierre Poilievre says he’s not seeking Conservative leadership, citing family reasons

Pierre Poilievre has announced he will not be making a bid to lead the Conservative party.

The Ontario MP wrote in a series of tweets Thursday afternoon that he had been building a team to prepare for a possible run to replace Andrew Scheer, but was abandoning those plans for family reasons.

“In criss-crossing the country, I have been overwhelmed with the favourable response,” he wrote. “I knew it would be hard on my family life to do this. But I did not realize how hard.

“It is harder still because I had just spent the earlier 18 months campaigning furiously to win back my seat in the recent federal election, I mostly missed the 1st year of our baby’s life.”

Poilievre said he wouldn’t pursue the leadership because his heart wasn’t fully in the race.

"Over the last several weeks, I have been building a team and support for a possible run for the conservative leadership. In criss-crossing the country, I have been overwhelmed with the favourable response. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 23, 2020

As such, my heart is not fully engaged in this leadership race. Without being all in, I cannot be in at all. So I have decided not to seek the leadership of the party at this time. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 23, 2020

I will continue serving the people of Carleton in Parliament. I am not currently supporting any other candidate. But I will be looking for a strong fiscal conservative who will unleash free enterprise so people can achieve their dreams through hard work. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 23, 2020

