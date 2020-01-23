Menu

Canada

Pierre Poilievre says he’s not seeking Conservative leadership, citing family reasons

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 5:22 pm
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. .
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Pierre Poilievre has announced he will not be making a bid to lead the Conservative party.

The Ontario MP wrote in a series of tweets Thursday afternoon that he had been building a team to prepare for a possible run to replace Andrew Scheer, but was abandoning those plans for family reasons.

“In criss-crossing the country, I have been overwhelmed with the favourable response,” he wrote. “I knew it would be hard on my family life to do this. But I did not realize how hard.

“It is harder still because I had just spent the earlier 18 months campaigning furiously to win back my seat in the recent federal election, I mostly missed the 1st year of our baby’s life.”

Poilievre said he wouldn’t pursue the leadership because his heart wasn’t fully in the race.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

