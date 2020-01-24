Menu

Canada

Ford says his patience with Ontario teachers’ unions will only last for so long

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2020 10:38 am
Photo of Premier Doug Ford.
Photo of Premier Doug Ford. Global News

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Premier Doug Ford says “there is only so long” his patience will last with the teachers’ unions.

All four major teachers’ unions are engaged in some form of job action, including rotating strikes and work-to-rule campaigns, as contract talks have largely broken down.

Ford says he supports the front-line teachers, but his “patience” won’t last forever with the heads of the unions, though he wouldn’t elaborate on what that means.

READ MORE: Elementary teachers to hold 1-day strike Monday, includes Toronto, York and Ottawa boards

Elementary teachers are on strike today at schools in the Bluewater and Ontario North East school boards, on the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario’s fifth day of rotating, one-day strikes.

Those walkouts are set to continue next week, and ETFO announced today that boards targeted on Wednesday will be: Greater Essex County, Near North, Limestone and Upper Canada.

The union representing teachers in the French system says it will start Phase 2 of a work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
