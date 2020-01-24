Significant rain expected in St. Thomas area: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of southwestern Ontario calling for a significant amount of rain to start the final weekend of January.

The statement is in effect for St. Thomas, Aylmer, Brantford, Woodstock, and Tillsonburg as well as areas north of London, including Stratford, Mitchell, Listowel, and Milverton.

The national weather agency says rain is expected to begin this evening, then tapering off or changing into snow Saturday evening. They’re anticipating rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres.

Officials say local ponding on streets is possible, especially where storm drains are covered in snow or ice, as the frozen ground and snowpack will impact the grounds ability to absorb water.

