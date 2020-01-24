Menu

Significant rain expected in St. Thomas area: Environment Canada

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 24, 2020 10:58 am
Updated January 24, 2020 11:23 am
London received 56.6 mm of rainfall over the course of Saturday, which broke two new rainfall records. .
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of southwestern Ontario calling for a significant amount of rain to start the final weekend of January.

The statement is in effect for St. Thomas, Aylmer, Brantford, Woodstock, and Tillsonburg as well as areas north of London, including Stratford, Mitchell, Listowel, and Milverton.

The national weather agency says rain is expected to begin this evening, then tapering off or changing into snow Saturday evening. They’re anticipating rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres.

Officials say local ponding on streets is possible, especially where storm drains are covered in snow or ice, as the frozen ground and snowpack will impact the grounds ability to absorb water.

 

