St. Thomas business owner facing fraud charges

Police in St. Thomas have charged a man after officers say three people were defrauded of more than $12,000.
According to police, an owner of a Talbot Street business gave an employee more than $3,000 in paycheques written on a closed account.
Police say an investigation revealed the business owner also cashed a cheque for more than $2,000 from another businessperson in order to supply food to a St. Thomas food bank before Christmas.
Police allege the man kept the money “knowing the food was never going to be delivered.”
The accused also allegedly accepted $7,500 from a third person for a transport truck loaded with cut-price coats and boots for resale.
Police say that truck never existed.
The 36-year-old man turned himself in to police on Wednesday and was released ahead of a future court date.
He has been charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.
