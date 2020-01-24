Menu

Crime

St. Thomas business owner facing fraud charges

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 24, 2020 8:00 am
St. Thomas police say the accused turned himself in to police on Wednesday. St. Thomas Police Service

Police in St. Thomas have charged a man after officers say three people were defrauded of more than $12,000.

According to police, an owner of a Talbot Street business gave an employee more than $3,000 in paycheques written on a closed account.

Police say an investigation revealed the business owner also cashed a cheque for more than $2,000 from another businessperson in order to supply food to a St. Thomas food bank before Christmas.

Police allege the man kept the money “knowing the food was never going to be delivered.”

The accused also allegedly accepted $7,500 from a third person for a transport truck loaded with cut-price coats and boots for resale.

Police say that truck never existed.

The 36-year-old man turned himself in to police on Wednesday and was released ahead of a future court date.

He has been charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

