Canada

Exeter Ont. man charged after ‘out of control’ emergency room incident: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 5:03 pm
Police say the accused was also found to be in possession of a decorative metal star that was believed to be stolen from a nearby residence. .
Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press/File

An Exeter Ont. man is facing several charges following a violent incident that took place at a hospital in Exeter.

Huron County OPP say they responded at 4:47 a.m. on Jan. 16th to a hospital located on Huron Street West.

Officials say the man had smashed several objects as well as a window, causing considerable damage.

They say he was yelling and screaming, and also set off a fire alarm.

The accused was also found to be in possession of a decorative metal star, police say, that was believed to be stolen from a nearby residence.

Following the incident, police charged a 33-year-old Exeter man with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, causing a disturbance, false alarm of fire, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused is set to appear in court on Jan. 27th, 2020.

