Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters responded Friday morning to a diesel spill in the city of Dorval that had been caused by a broken tanker truck.

The truck had slowly leaked fuel onto the road for four kilometres from the borough of Saint-Laurent until it turned onto Saint François Road in Dorval.

READ MORE: Hundreds of skiers evacuated from Bromont ski lift in Quebec

The slow leak was small enough that it did not force Montreal police to close any streets.

Firefighters poured salt over the spill, and a private company will clean up what remains of the fuel later on Friday.