Hundreds of skiers evacuated from Bromont ski lift in Quebec

More than 200 skiers were trapped for hours aboard the main ski lift at the Bromont ski resort in the Eastern Townships after a mechanical failure ground the lift to a halt.

After the Express du Village lift broke down, emergency crews “manually evacuated” the skiers stuck on the lift, according to a post on Ski Bromont’s Facebook page.

Witness Carl Beaulieu, who watched the evacuation from the ground and was not aboard the ski lift, told Global News the lift broke down “around 7 p.m.”, and that emergency crews remained on site until 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Social media footage shows skiers being lowered to the ground by ropes. Beaulieu described the mood during the rescue operation as “calm but with an air of frustration.”

According to Environment Canada, while the temperature only reached -2 C at the weather station in nearby Frelighsbrug, gusting southerly winds left the air atop the mountain feeling colder.

Bromont police confirmed to Global News that an evacuation took place Wednesday evening but would not provide further comment on the operation.

Ski Bromont has not returned a request for comment. On its Facebook page, the resort says that the Express du Village lift is “temporarily closed.”