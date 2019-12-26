Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Montreal-area ski hill getting by despite snowless holidays

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 6:00 pm
Montreal-area ski hill getting by despite snowless holidays
WATCH: It was a green Christmas for much of Quebec this year, but as Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the lack of snow hasn’t been an issue on the ski hills.

There isn’t much in the way of winter fun happening on southern Quebec’s ice rinks or hill sides.

The lack of snow and unseasonably warm weather has left much of the region with a green Christmas, but some Montreal-area ski hills seem to be getting by, despite the snowless holidays.

Related News

“Its not a question of what is happening in your backyard,” said Michel Couture, president and owner of Ski Saint-Bruno on Mont Saint-Bruno.

“It’s really knowing that the industry of Quebec has a massive snow-making system.”

READ MORE: Montrealers scramble to put on snow tires before blast of winter weather

Even though Environment Canada reported only 33 mm of precipitation in the month of December, Couture says November’s early snowfall, coupled with below-freezing temperatures, have allowed the South Shore mountain to have a successful season thus far.

Story continues below advertisement

Couture says Saint-Bruno has been creating its own snow in abundance.

“It’s man-made snow,” he said. “I would even tell you it’s even better than the natural snow.”

READ MORE: Ice and rain coming to Montreal as Environment Canada issues warning

Environment Canada meteorologist Ivan Dubé, meanwhile, says bad weather is on the way.

“We could get anything this time of year, and freezing rain events are common, especially during the holidays, it seems,” Dubé said.

After issuing a freezing rain warning for the Montreal area was issued Thursday, rain and warmer temperatures are now expected throughout the week and into the weekend, according to Dubé.

That spells potentially bad news for ski hill operators. Mont Saint-Bruno was forced to close last year due dangerous ski conditions generated by rain.

However, Couture says he is confident and optimistic the rain will not damage his bottom line this year.

“We make a lot of snow, so it’s not a concern even if it rains, or whatever happens with mother nature,” Couture said.

“It gives us a lot of work, but the ski conditions are really good.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MontrealFreezing Rainski hillmontreal snowGreen Christmassaint-brunoSaint-BurnoSki Saint-BrunoBruno skiMichel couture
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.