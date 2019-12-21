No white Christmas for London this year; city to welcome green Christmas: meteorologist

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners dreaming of a white Christmas are in for a rude awakening.

The city is expecting a green Christmas instead, with temperatures above zero all week, along with quite a bit of sunshine.

“Christmas day high, we’re looking at around a high of plus-one [with] a mix of sun and cloud,” according to Robert Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Kuhn adds Londoners can expect a “quiet” holiday on Dec. 25 as little to no snow will remain on the ground.

London is no stranger to green Christmases.

According to the meteorologist, 2016 was fairly green, but 2017 and 2018 saw a bit of snow.

Kuhn says future Christmases will likely take turns between green and white.

“In 15, 20, 25 years, [London] is going to see more variability in temperatures and big swings, so some Christmases will wind up being green, some will be white. Our stats are getting pretty close to 50/50.”

“Motorists should be prepared: it’s not summer.” Tweet This

Despite a lack of precipitation, Kuhn is reminding commuters to remain cautious when travelling.

“You can get sections on the road that could be damp… [It] could be icy,” he says.

“You’re not going to be guaranteed at all the side streets will be completely clear of snow and ice, even if it’s been mild for a few days.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada is predicting light flurries on Boxing Day with a high of 1 C.

Skies appear to be sunny and dry before then.