No white Christmas for London this year; city to welcome green Christmas: meteorologist

Londoners dreaming of a white Christmas are in for a rude awakening.
The city is expecting a green Christmas instead, with temperatures above zero all week, along with quite a bit of sunshine.
Kuhn adds Londoners can expect a “quiet” holiday on Dec. 25 as little to no snow will remain on the ground.
London is no stranger to green Christmases.
According to the meteorologist, 2016 was fairly green, but 2017 and 2018 saw a bit of snow.
Kuhn says future Christmases will likely take turns between green and white.
“Motorists should be prepared: it’s not summer.”
Despite a lack of precipitation, Kuhn is reminding commuters to remain cautious when travelling.
“You’re not going to be guaranteed at all the side streets will be completely clear of snow and ice, even if it’s been mild for a few days.”
As of Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada is predicting light flurries on Boxing Day with a high of 1 C.
Skies appear to be sunny and dry before then.
