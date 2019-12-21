Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

No white Christmas for London this year; city to welcome green Christmas: meteorologist

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 1:50 pm
London is looking at a high of 1 C with a mix of sun and cloud on Christmas Day.
London is looking at a high of 1 C with a mix of sun and cloud on Christmas Day. Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

Londoners dreaming of a white Christmas are in for a rude awakening.

The city is expecting a green Christmas instead, with temperatures above zero all week, along with quite a bit of sunshine.

“Christmas day high, we’re looking at around a high of plus-one [with] a mix of sun and cloud,” according to Robert Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Kuhn adds Londoners can expect a “quiet” holiday on Dec. 25 as little to no snow will remain on the ground.

READ MORE: London is getting lit — with some over-the-top Christmas lights

London is no stranger to green Christmases.

According to the meteorologist, 2016 was fairly green, but 2017 and 2018 saw a bit of snow.

Kuhn says future Christmases will likely take turns between green and white.

“In 15, 20, 25 years, [London] is going to see more variability in temperatures and big swings, so some Christmases will wind up being green, some will be white. Our stats are getting pretty close to 50/50.”
Story continues below advertisement
Crime Stoppers: Holiday safety tips this Christmas season
Crime Stoppers: Holiday safety tips this Christmas season

“Motorists should be prepared: it’s not summer.”

Tweet This

Despite a lack of precipitation, Kuhn is reminding commuters to remain cautious when travelling.

“You can get sections on the road that could be damp… [It] could be icy,” he says.

“You’re not going to be guaranteed at all the side streets will be completely clear of snow and ice, even if it’s been mild for a few days.”

READ MORE: If your guests drive home drunk, are you legally liable?

As of Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada is predicting light flurries on Boxing Day with a high of 1 C.

Skies appear to be sunny and dry before then.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaChristmasWeatherWinterDrivingHolidayGreenlondon weatherWhite ChristmasChristmas weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.