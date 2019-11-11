Menu

Canada

Montrealers brace for blast of winter weather amid snowfall warning

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 9:29 am
First major snowfall
WATCH: Winter has arrived early, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of the province. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

Montrealers are bracing for the season’s first major snowfall, which is expected to begin Monday afternoon.

Drivers are already being asked to be careful by Montreal police due to tricky road conditions.

“There are certain spots on the island where the roads are slippery so please be vigilant, keep your distances and slow down,” said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

READ MORE: Montreal postpones Halloween due to bad weather

Environment Canada has also issued a snowfall warning for several regions across the province, including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Quebec City, Lanaudière and the Eastern Townships. The snow will begin Monday afternoon and continue through Tuesday.

“The Tuesday morning commute is expected to be particularly difficult,” the warning states.

The weather agency warns up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected for parts of southern and central Quebec. Some areas will receive up to 25 centimetres of snow.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec moves up deadline for obligatory winter tires in 2019

The major snowfall will make for difficult driving conditions, according to Environment Canada. Visibility on the roads may be suddenly reduced at times due to heavy snow.

The blast of winter weather has also left motorists scrambling to put on snow tires. In Quebec, snow tires are obligatory as of Dec. 1.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaMontreal winter weatherMontreal weatherQuebec WeatherSnow Tiresmontreal snowEnvironment Canada snowstorm warning
