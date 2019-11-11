Montrealers brace for blast of winter weather amid snowfall warning

Send this page to someone via email

Montrealers are bracing for the season’s first major snowfall, which is expected to begin Monday afternoon.

Drivers are already being asked to be careful by Montreal police due to tricky road conditions.

“There are certain spots on the island where the roads are slippery so please be vigilant, keep your distances and slow down,” said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Environment Canada has also issued a snowfall warning for several regions across the province, including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Quebec City, Lanaudière and the Eastern Townships. The snow will begin Monday afternoon and continue through Tuesday.

“The Tuesday morning commute is expected to be particularly difficult,” the warning states.

The weather agency warns up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected for parts of southern and central Quebec. Some areas will receive up to 25 centimetres of snow.

The major snowfall will make for difficult driving conditions, according to Environment Canada. Visibility on the roads may be suddenly reduced at times due to heavy snow.

The blast of winter weather has also left motorists scrambling to put on snow tires. In Quebec, snow tires are obligatory as of Dec. 1.