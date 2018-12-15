Quebec moves up deadline for obligatory winter tires in 2019

From now until March 15, winter tires are obligatory in Quebec and any motorists who don’t obey the law will face stiff fines.

But beginning next year, the deadline for installing winter tires is being moved back to Dec. 1 from the current deadline of Dec. 15. The date for their removal will remain the same — March 15.

WATCH: Getting ready for winter driving

Those caught driving without winter tires face fines that vary from $200 to $300, plus costs.

A spokeswoman for CAA-Quebec reminds motorists that winter tires perform better, are more efficent in cold temperatures and significantly reduce the risk of accidents.

WATCH: Montrealers scramble for winter tires as snow comes early

Annie Gauthier also suggests that motorists should even consider getting their winter tires installed in the month of October next year.

Car dealers and garages are also being urged to better plan ahead to respond to the earlier deadline.