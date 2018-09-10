Collision in Saint-Laurent borough sends pedestrian to hospital
A A
Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the Saint-Laurent borough late Monday evening.
Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the woman, who is in her 60s, was walking near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Boulevard and Dutrisac Street around 9:10 p.m. when she was hit.
READ MORE: 4 Montreal pedestrians hit in 48 hours, prompting calls for better safety measures
She was rushed to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Côte-Vertu eastbound is closed until further notice.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.