Collision in Saint-Laurent borough sends pedestrian to hospital

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the Saint-Laurent borough late Monday evening.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the woman, who is in her 60s, was walking near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Boulevard and Dutrisac Street around 9:10 p.m. when she was hit.

She was rushed to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Côte-Vertu eastbound is closed until further notice.