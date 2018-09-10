Canada
September 10, 2018 9:57 pm

Collision in Saint-Laurent borough sends pedestrian to hospital

By Online Producer  Global News

The woman, who is in her 60s, is in critical condition.

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the Saint-Laurent borough late Monday evening.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the woman, who is in her 60s, was walking near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Boulevard and Dutrisac Street around 9:10 p.m. when she was hit.

She was rushed to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Côte-Vertu eastbound is closed until further notice.

