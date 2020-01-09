Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man sent to hospital with lower-body injuries following Dorval shooting

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 7:38 am
The body of a man was found after a fire broke out at a residential building in Lachine, Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Montreal police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Dorval that sent one to hospital. File/Global News

A 51-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a Thursday morning shooting in Dorval.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, two male suspects approached the man around 5 a.m. in a commercial parking lot on Côte-de-Liesse Road.

The suspects then proceeded to fire shots at the victim, Bergeron said.

READ MORE: Large sector of east-end Montreal under boil water advisory

The two suspects allegedly fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV, however Bergeron said the model of the SUV is unknown.

The victim was conscious while being taken to hospital to be treated for lower-body injuries, he added.

The man’s condition is stable, and officials do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingMontreal PoliceMontrealGun ViolenceSPVMDorvalGun CrimeMontreal shootingRaphaël BergeronCôte de Liesse RoadDorval Shootingdorval crime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.