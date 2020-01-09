Man sent to hospital with lower-body injuries following Dorval shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a Thursday morning shooting in Dorval.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, two male suspects approached the man around 5 a.m. in a commercial parking lot on Côte-de-Liesse Road.

The suspects then proceeded to fire shots at the victim, Bergeron said.

The two suspects allegedly fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV, however Bergeron said the model of the SUV is unknown.

The victim was conscious while being taken to hospital to be treated for lower-body injuries, he added.

The man’s condition is stable, and officials do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

