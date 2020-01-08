Large sector of east-end Montreal under boil water advisory

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal has issued a boil water advisory for the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, as well as the city of Montréal-Est.

Spokesperson Audrey Gauthier said work on the city’s water network Wednesday morning led to a drop in pressure and service interruptions in the east end.

The boil water advisory is a preventative measure, she added.

READ MORE: Do you have lead in your tap water? What you can do to find out in Quebec

The city recommends that people living in the affected areas boil their water for a full minute before consuming.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for the following:

Drinking or preparing beverages

Preparing baby food and bottles for infants

Washing and preparing food that won’t be cooked or don’t require long cooking times (canned soup, desserts, etc.)

Making ice cubes

Brushing teeth, rinsing mouth

Story continues below advertisement

Unboiled tap water can be used for the following:

Washing the dishes, provided hot water is used and dishes are promptly and thoroughly dried.

Bathing or showering (young children should be closely watched to ensure water doesn’t go in their mouth, city guidelines suggest using a washcloth to bathe them instead)

Doing laundry

Schools, companies and institutions serviced by the city’s water supply are required to shut off all water fountains. They must also post notices indicating the water isn’t safe for drinking or any other type of consumption in areas of the building where water is still available.

3:06 Safe, clean drinking water on the go Safe, clean drinking water on the go

The advisory will remain in place until further notice.

The city says anyone with questions regarding the advisory can call the city’s 311 line or Info-Santé at 514 521-2100 if the query is health related.