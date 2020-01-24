Hwy. 401 collision involving 2 transport trucks kills 1 near Brockville

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Brockville between County Road 2 and Steward Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Thursday following a crash involving two transport trucks.

Police have since confirmed one person involved in the collision is dead.

There are no further details about the deceased or the cause of the collision.

OPP collision reconstructionists were on scene overnight, and the highway reopened Friday around 7:30 a.m.

UPDATE: #Hwy401 eb lanes in the #Brockville area have reopened. May be lane restrictions later for removal of one transport. ^bd — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 24, 2020

There was reportedly a small diesel spill as a result of the collision as well.

Police say more details about the deadly crash will be released soon.