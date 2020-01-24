Hwy. 401 collision involving 2 transport trucks kills 1 near Brockville

Ontario Provincial Police closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Brockville between County Road 2 and Steward Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Thursday following a crash involving two transport trucks.
Police have since confirmed one person involved in the collision is dead.
There are no further details about the deceased or the cause of the collision.
OPP collision reconstructionists were on scene overnight, and the highway reopened Friday around 7:30 a.m.
There was reportedly a small diesel spill as a result of the collision as well.
Police say more details about the deadly crash will be released soon.
