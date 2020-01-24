Menu

Canada

Hwy. 401 collision involving 2 transport trucks kills 1 near Brockville

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 9:21 am
OPP say officers responded to a crash on Highway 401 on Thursday that resulted in the death of one person.
OPP say officers responded to a crash on Highway 401 on Thursday that resulted in the death of one person. OPP Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Brockville between County Road 2 and Steward Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Thursday following a crash involving two transport trucks.

Police have since confirmed one person involved in the collision is dead.

READ MORE: Man, 40, killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Newcastle

There are no further details about the deceased or the cause of the collision.

OPP collision reconstructionists were on scene overnight, and the highway reopened Friday around 7:30 a.m.

There was reportedly a small diesel spill as a result of the collision as well.

Police say more details about the deadly crash will be released soon.

