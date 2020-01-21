Fatal collision on Hwy. 401 near Newcastle, Ont. closes eastbound lanes

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died after a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 401 at Mill Street near Newcastle on Tuesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the entire highway was initially closed between Mill Street and Newtonville Road, but as of 6 a.m. all westbound lanes re-opened to traffic.

However, Schmidt said the eastbound lanes remain blocked and the closure is expected to last well into the morning.

Fatal collision #Hwy401 EB closed at Mill St. 3 commercial vehicles involved, WB lanes open https://t.co/2Sz91EGcFf — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 21, 2020

The collision involved two transport trucks and another commercial straight truck and claimed the life of one person.

“If you are heading eastbound, out of the GTA, you may want to get off on 35/115. It is blocked at Mill Street,” Schmidt warned on his periscope.

Schmidt added that officers are assisting those drivers who are stuck within the closure.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 EB between Newtonville Rd & Mill St #Newcastle remains closed. Westbound lanes reopened. Reopening time unknown. ^aw pic.twitter.com/UXTlwxDWah — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) January 21, 2020