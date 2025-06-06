Menu

Canada

N.S. man charged in child luring investigation involving 10-year-old American girl

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 4:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit'
Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit
WATCH: Inside ICE -- The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit – Apr 24, 2024
A 42-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S. has charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation that began after a tip from the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Halifax Regional Police say the accused is facing multiple charges, including luring a child under 16, making and possessing child pornography, and firearms-related offences.

The investigation revealed that the man had been communicating online with a 10-year-old girl in the United States, posing as a 15-year-old boy. The interactions, which began in January 2025, involved inappropriate sexual content and the mailing of handwritten letters and gifts.

On June 5, investigators executed a search warrant at Shute’s residence on Gaston Road in Dartmouth, where they seized electronic devices and firearms.

Police say  John Aaron Shute was arrested without incident and has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

The Halifax Integrated Child Exploitation Unit has now collaborated with the Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center in Wisconsin to advance the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information about suspected child exploitation to contact them, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography. Failing to do so could result in penalties similar to those for failing to report child abuse under the Child and Family Services Act.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be laid.

