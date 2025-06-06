Saskatchewan to provide update on wildfire fight Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will hold a live update on the province’s wildfire situation at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Prince Albert.

As of the latest report from the SPSA, 24 wildfires are currently active across Saskatchewan, with six still uncontained. The agency is responding to 18 evacuation incidents as emergency teams work tirelessly to manage the ongoing crisis.

The update will provide information on the current fire status, evacuation efforts and the resources available to affected communities as they prepare for the next phase of the response.

The most significant uncontained blaze remains the Shoe fire, with the Pisew fire near La Ronge closely following in severity.

In northern Saskatchewan, North Battleford firefighters are working to control the flames near La Ronge. More than 50 firefighters from across Saskatchewan and the United States have joined forces in a co-ordinated effort to battle the blaze.

The City of North Battleford recently shared an update on social media, highlighting the challenging conditions of the Pisew fire near La Ronge.

“Shifts in the wind are reportedly making this fight a difficult one,” the city said on X.

“Our crew is tired but continuing to work hard; they are being well looked after by community members from La Ronge who are assisting on the ground.”