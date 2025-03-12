Menu

Investigations

RCMP investigate ‘security incident’ at Calgary International Airport

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 5:20 pm
1 min read
File photo of WestJet passenger jets parked at the departure gates at the Calgary International Airport. View image in full screen
File photo of WestJet passenger jets parked at the departure gates at the Calgary International Airport. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
The RCMP have been called in to investigate a security incident involving a WestJet flight at Calgary International Airport.

The flight, which was scheduled to leave Calgary bound for Ottawa at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, has now been cancelled.

While few details of the incident are available, WestJet confirms, in a statement to Global News, that one of its flights, WS610, “was delayed due to a security concern that needs to be fully investigated.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a separate statement the Calgary Airport Authority said “while the risk remains low, we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The statement continued by saying the “impacts to passengers travelling through YYC are low.”

Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the passengers could still be seen waiting in the airport terminal to collect their baggage.

WestJet also confirms it is “working with the “airport and external agencies to resolve the matter and is communicating with guests as information becomes available.”

More to come…

