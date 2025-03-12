RCMP investigate ‘security incident’ at Calgary International Airport

The RCMP have been called in to investigate a security incident involving a WestJet flight at Calgary International Airport.
The flight, which was scheduled to leave Calgary bound for Ottawa at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, has now been cancelled.
While few details of the incident are available, WestJet confirms, in a statement to Global News, that one of its flights, WS610, “was delayed due to a security concern that needs to be fully investigated.”
In a separate statement the Calgary Airport Authority said “while the risk remains low, we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”
The statement continued by saying the “impacts to passengers travelling through YYC are low.”
Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the passengers could still be seen waiting in the airport terminal to collect their baggage.
WestJet also confirms it is “working with the “airport and external agencies to resolve the matter and is communicating with guests as information becomes available.”
More to come…
