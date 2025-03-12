RCMP investigate ‘security incident’ at Calgary International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP have been called in to investigate a security incident involving a WestJet flight at Calgary International Airport.

The flight, which was scheduled to leave Calgary bound for Ottawa at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, has now been cancelled.

While few details of the incident are available, WestJet confirms, in a statement to Global News, that one of its flights, WS610, “was delayed due to a security concern that needs to be fully investigated.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a separate statement the Calgary Airport Authority said “while the risk remains low, we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The statement continued by saying the “impacts to passengers travelling through YYC are low.”

Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the passengers could still be seen waiting in the airport terminal to collect their baggage.

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet also confirms it is “working with the “airport and external agencies to resolve the matter and is communicating with guests as information becomes available.”

More to come…