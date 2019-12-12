Tragedy strikes twice for Gananoque-area family following fatal Hwy 401 crash

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after Jack Moon lost his home in a fire, the Gananoque-area man was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 401 near Brockville.

A family member and OPP have confirmed that 33-year-old Moon was the only fatality in Wednesday afternoon’s highway crash, which occurred during a snow squall.

Moon was a father of three, and was expecting another child with his partner Krystiannah Summers.

According to a post on Moon’s Facebook page, he travelled to Ottawa on Wednesday to get a passport, but was unsuccessful in doing so. It’s possible he was driving back towards Kingston when he was involved in the fatal crash.

Global News interviewed Moon on Dec. 2, after his home near Gananoque on Highway 2 was gutted in a fire that killed two pets, and left the family homeless. The Kingston community rallied around the family, donating items and funds to a GoFundMe page.

The page, started by Krystiannah’s sister, Aisha Summers, confirmed Moon’s death.

“At this time any donations are going to be even more appreciated as yesterday (Dec. 11) unexpectedly they have lost Jack in a car accident and my sister is now having to figure things out without him in their lives.”

On Wednesday, around noon, OPP say several collisions occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway, including one eight-vehicle, where Moon was killed

Provincial police said 22 passenger vehicles were damaged as a result of the collisions near Brockville, and hundreds more were stuck in the traffic jam that resulted.

Around noon on Thursday, OPP confirmed that Moon died in the crash.

The collision that killed Moon was one of many that took place from the Napanee area to the Brockville area along the highway, including a 30-car pileup near Napanee.

The collisions coincided with heavy winter snow squalls hitting the region.