Crime

Sudbury police look for suspects after theft of prosthetic leg

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2020 5:51 pm
The Greater Sudbury Police Service says the alleged theft happened early Thursday morning when two people entered a home while the occupant was asleep.
The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

SUDBURY, Ont. – Police in northeastern Ontario say they’re looking for two people suspected of stealing a prosthetic leg.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says the alleged theft happened early Thursday morning when two people entered a home while the occupant was asleep.

They allege the suspects took a pair of pants from off the homeowner’s bed.

READ MORE: Man, 40, charged with arson and other offences after fire in Sudbury, Ont.

Inside the pants were the homeowner’s wallet and prosthetic leg.

Police do not have any suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of the prosthetic leg is being asked to come forward.

READ MORE: Three siblings, 11, 10 and 6, killed in New Year’s Day crash near Sudbury, Ont

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
