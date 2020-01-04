Menu

Arson

Man, 40, charged with arson and other offences after fire in Sudbury, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2020 3:59 pm
Stock photo of a Sudbury police uniform.
Stock photo of a Sudbury police uniform. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

SUDBURY, Ont. – Police in Sudbury, Ont., say a suspect has been charged with arson following a fire.

Investigators say the blaze broke out shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday (on Barry Downe Road).

They say a man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but was arrested shortly after being released.

The 40-year-old man has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, production under the Cannabis Act, possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

He is due in court for a bail hearing today.

Police say they are investigating alongside the fire marshal’s office and there is no risk to the public at this time.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
