Sports

Canadian golfer Graham DeLaet withdraws after injuring his troublesome back

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2020 12:21 pm
Graham DeLaet watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.
Graham DeLaet watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. The Canadian Press/AP / Chuck Burton

Graham DeLaet has withdrawn from the PGA Tour‘s Farmers Insurance Open with a back injury, a familiar issue for the Canadian golfer.

DeLaet, who turned 38 on Wednesday, dropped out Thursday before play began at the event.

The native of Weyburn, Sask., ended a nearly two-year absence on the PGA Tour in October after a second back surgery.

He has played five tournaments since his return from a back problem, missing the cut in three events and posting a top finish of a tie for 58th.

DeLaet, who first earned his PGA Tour card in 2010, finished a career-best eighth in the FedEx Cup standings in 2013, a year in which he landed a spot on the international team in the Presidents Cup.

DeLaet, who is playing on a major medical exemption this year, hasn’t won on the PGA Tour. He has three career second-place finishes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
