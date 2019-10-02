Menu

Graham DeLaet making long-awaited return to PGA Tour

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 6:18 pm
Graham DeLaet will be making his first PGA Tour start in almost two years when he tees up at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in Las Vegas.
Graham DeLaet will be making his first PGA Tour start in almost two years when he tees up at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in Las Vegas. AP Photo / Eric Risberg

The time has finally come for Graham DeLaet to make his return to the PGA Tour.

DeLaet will tee up starting Thursday at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

It’s been nearly two years since DeLaet has made an appearance on the PGA Tour as he dealt with a back injury.

DeLaet, 37, underwent microdiscetomy surgery in 2018 after a stem cell injection treatment in late 2017 failed to help regenerate two discs in his back.

He said in July 2018 that it was the same procedure he had on a different disc in 2011.

DeLaet is playing on a major medical exemption. He needs to earn 266 FedEx Cup points in 24 starts to keep his status on the tour.

He tees off at 8 a.m. CT in his first tournament since Oct. 22, 2017.

With files from Ryan Flaherty

TAGS
GolfGraham DeLaetGraham DeLaet GolfGraham DeLaet PGAGraham DeLaet PGA TourGraham DeLaet ReturnPGAPGA TourRegina SportsSaskatoon SportsTPC Summerlin
