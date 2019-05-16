DaLaet’s named national ambassadors for Big Brother Big Sisters of Canada

PGA Tour golfer Graham DeLaet and his wife, Ruby, are the new national ambassadors for Big Brother Big Sisters (BBBS) of Canada.

Related Graham DeLaet returning to Saskatoon with the Graham Slam

DeLaet, who is originally from Weyburn, Sask., said the partnership is a natural fit for Ruby and himself and their foundation, the Graham & Ruby DeLaet Foundation.

READ MORE: Graham Slam golf tournament hopes to raise $250,000 for Ronald McDonald House

“Ruby and I are strong believers in supporting youth mental health initiatives – a cause that has become increasingly present in our lives as parents,” DeLaet said Thursday in a statement.

“We understand that the presence of a caring adult mentor can reinforce a child’s healthy development, which made this a great opportunity for our family to get behind.”

The DeLaet’s will make their first appearance as BBBS national ambassadors on June 12 when they take part in the second annual PC Shoot Out Golf Tournament in Saskatoon.

They plan on taking part in some youth programming and mentorship programs.

READ MORE: New initiative launched for the Graham and Ruby DeLaet Foundation

“Having Graham and Ruby connected to our agency on a National and Local level is huge,” said Kim Megyesi, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon.

“Their reputation and commitment to community and family as well as the health and wellbeing of our youth greatly complements what BBBS is all about.”

The DeLaet’s started their foundation in 2014 to improve the health and wellness of children across Canada.

“We are looking forward to helping raise awareness and supporting programs around youth mental health, and the impact of mentorship through this relationship,” DeLaet said.