Graham DeLaet eyes return to PGA Tour

Graham DeLaet is preparing for his return to the PGA Tour.

The Saskatchewan-born golfer underwent microdiscetomy surgery last year after a stem cell injection treatment in late 2017 failed to help regenerate two discs in his back.

He said in July 2018 that it was the same procedure he had on a different disc in 2011.

DeLaet, 37, said he expects to be back on the tour this fall after not having played in a PGA Tour event since October 2017.

“I’m going to play a couple of Web Tour events in July and August to kind of prep and get ready for the start of the season in September,” DeLaet told Global News on Wednesday.

“That’s the goal, and I think that’s very realistic. I’ve been feeling better and better all the time and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

He said there has been a bright spot during his recovery.

“The silver lining is I’ve spent a lot of time with my family that I otherwise would not have,” DeLaet said.

DeLaet’s best finish in a PGA Tour event is third, which he has done three times – once in 2013 and twice more the following year.

His best finish in a major championship came in 2017 when he tied for seventh in the PGA Championship.

DeLaet represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics and earned a spot at the 2013 Presidents Cup.

­-With files from The Canadian Press

