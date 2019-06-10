Rory McIlroy cheers on the Raptors as he wins Canadian Open

Moments after capturing the Canadian Open on Sunday, Rory McIlroy was focused on cheering on the Toronto Raptors.

McIlroy held up a Kyle Lowry jersey and yelled “Raptors in five!” at the tournament in Ancaster, Ont., right after winning his sixth national title.

McIlroy was then photographed with the Canadian Open trophy while wearing the Raptors jersey.

The crowd at the tournament also appeared to be ready for Game 5 of the Raptors-Warriors series with chants of “Let’s go Raptors!” breaking out throughout the tournament.

McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland, was at Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena earlier in the week.

“I’ve had such a great week here in Canada,” McIlroy told CBS after he won the tournament.

“I was cheering for the Raptors on Sunday night. Hopefully, they get it done on Monday.”

This was McIlroy’s first time playing a competitive round in Canada.

“I just want to thank all the fans for coming out this week,” he said on Twitter Sunday evening. “The support we’ve had has been awesome … Go Raptors and I will see you all back in Canada next year.”

McIlroy finished the tournament with a 9-under 61, sinking nine birdies, an eagle and a bogey in the final round.

As for the Raptors, they have a chance to capture their first-ever NBA Finals championship when they face off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

– With files from the Canadian Press

What a weekend at the @RBCCanadianOpen. Fans were incredible and I'm so proud to win Canada's biggest event. @Raptors in 5! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/kNIilHPn0v — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 10, 2019