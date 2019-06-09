Rory McIlroy wins RBC Canadian Open

ANCASTER, Ont. — Rory McIlroy has won the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy pulled away from the field with a 9-under 61 in the final round of Canada’s national championship.

The fourth-ranked golfer had never played a competitive round in Canada before.

READ MORE: Several Canadians in the hunt after Day 1 of RBC Canadian Open

The win was McIlroy’s sixth national title. He has also won the U.S., British, Irish and Australian Opens. He considers his Hong Kong Open title a national championship.

McIlroy, who sank nine birdies, an eagle and a bogey in his dominant final round, began the day in a three-way tie for first with Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson.

Adam Hadwin was the low Canadian. The golfer from Abbotsford, B.C., finished sixth. Mackenzie Hughes, from nearby Dundas, Ont., finished in a tie for 14th.