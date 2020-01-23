Nova Scotia government to help rebuild North Sydney’s Haley Street Adult Services Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says they will help rebuild the Haley Street Adult Services Centre in North Sydney, N.S., after one of the centre’s buildings was destroyed in a fire last summer.

The province announced on Thursday it is committing $1 million to help rebuild and expand Haley Street’s programs.

“Haley Street is an amazing organization that has provided participants with incredible support for the past 41 years,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

"This investment will allow the centre to rebuild capacity and continue on with their important work."

The centre currently helps more than 70 people become more independent and socially engaged through a variety of programs that offer employment training and personal development.

The province says it will help construct a new building to provide an accessible space for participants who were displaced by the fire.

“Haley Street has had a tragedy that has rallied the community and government to stand by our side,” said Debra MacLean, the centre’s executive director.

"We are overjoyed with the support that we have received from the Nova Scotia government."

Haley Street receives $671,000 in annual operational funding from the Department of Community Services.