Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Search continues for missing French snowmobilers on Quebec’s Lac St-Jean

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 10:43 am
Quebec provincial police canvass the area where five French tourists remain missing.
Quebec provincial police canvass the area where five French tourists remain missing. TVA

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers are continuing to search for five French tourists who went missing after their snowmobiles plunged through the ice near Saint-Henri-de-Taillon earlier this week.

Quebec provincial police and the Canadian Armed Forces remain in the area on Thursday morning following the discovery of two snowmobiles at the mouth of the Grande Décharge river.

As part of the search efforts, police officers are on snowmobiles to canvass the ground, and divers are in the water. Helicopters are also overhead in the area, located about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.

“Every effort has been made to understand the circumstances surrounding this event,” the SQ said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Pilot injured in SQ helicopter crash during search for missing French snowmobilers

The SQ said eight tourists from France and their guide were on snowmobiles between Saint-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma on Tuesday night when the ice gave way.

Story continues below advertisement

Benoît L’Espérance, a 42-year-old Quebecer leading the group, died several hours after he was taken to hospital.

Three other members made it to shore and were treated for hypothermia, according to police. Five of the French tourists remain missing as of Thursday morning.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du QuébecCanadian Armed ForcesSQQuebec provincial policemissing snowmobilersFrench tourists missing QuebecLac St-JeanLac St-Jean snowmobilersQuebec snowmobilists
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.