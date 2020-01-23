Search continues for missing French snowmobilers on Quebec’s Lac St-Jean

Send this page to someone via email

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers are continuing to search for five French tourists who went missing after their snowmobiles plunged through the ice near Saint-Henri-de-Taillon earlier this week.

Quebec provincial police and the Canadian Armed Forces remain in the area on Thursday morning following the discovery of two snowmobiles at the mouth of the Grande Décharge river.

As part of the search efforts, police officers are on snowmobiles to canvass the ground, and divers are in the water. Helicopters are also overhead in the area, located about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.

“Every effort has been made to understand the circumstances surrounding this event,” the SQ said in a tweet.

The SQ said eight tourists from France and their guide were on snowmobiles between Saint-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma on Tuesday night when the ice gave way.

Benoît L’Espérance, a 42-year-old Quebecer leading the group, died several hours after he was taken to hospital.

Three other members made it to shore and were treated for hypothermia, according to police. Five of the French tourists remain missing as of Thursday morning.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and the Canadian Press