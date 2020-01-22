Menu

Canada

1 dead, 5 missing after snowmobiles break through ice in Lac-Saint-Jean

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 8:49 am
Speed and impaired driving were only some of the factors that led to a high number of deaths in Quebec over the construction holidays, Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
Police say the victim died several hours after being admitted to hospital. The Canadian Press / File Photo

One person is dead and five others are missing after a group of snowmobilers plunged through the ice Tuesday night near Quebec’s Lac-Saint-Jean.

Police say the victim died several hours after being admitted to hospital.

A search this morning of the area about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City involves provincial police and Canadian Armed Forces personnel, and police divers are expected to join the effort.

READ MORE: New immersive training program by Longueuil police deemed a success

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu of the provincial police said a group of foreign tourists and their guide were travelling by snowmobile between St-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma when the ice gave way.

One person was taken to hospital after being extracted from the water by other members of the group, who alerted authorities at around 7:30 p.m.

Rescuers found a second person who later died in hospital. Three other members of the group made it to shore, but five people remain missing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sureté du QuébecCanadian Armed ForcesQuebec provincial policesnowmobilersLac Saint-JeanAlmapolice diversHugues BeaulieuQuebec search and rescueQuebec snowmobilers missingSt-Henri-de-Taillon
