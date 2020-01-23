Semi-trailer catches fire after crash on QEII Highway: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in a crash in central Alberta on Wednesday that caused a semi-trailer to catch fire.

The collision happened on the QEII Highway between Highway 590 near Innisfail and Highway 42 near Penhold at around 11 p.m.

RCMP said a semi-trailer collided with the back of a tow truck that was stopped on the side of the highway as the driver tended to a third vehicle.

The crash caused the closure of the southbound lanes of Highway 2. Traffic was rerouted through Penhold on Highway 42 and south on Highway 2A to Highway 590.

RCMP didn’t say if anyone was injured in the crash.

