Warrant issued for ‘dangerous’ suspect wanted following Deseronto home invasion attempt

OPP say officers have identified a suspect in an attempted home invasion in Deseronto, during which a firearm was allegedly shot.

Provincial police are strongly cautioning people not to approach the suspect since he may be dangerous.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Mill Street town on Jan. 17 when OPP say a man tried to enter a residence.

When he was unsuccessful, OPP allege the man fired a gun at the door then fled the scene.

Following almost a week of investigation, OPP have identified 26-year-old Dyllon Nelson as the suspect in the investigation.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Nelson is facing the following charges:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Discharging a firearm with intent to commit a criminal offence

Criminal harassment

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked call 911 immediately.