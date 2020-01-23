Menu

Crime

Warrant issued for ‘dangerous’ suspect wanted following Deseronto home invasion attempt

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 9:20 am
OPP are looking for Dyllon Nelson, who they say is the suspect in an armed home invasion attempt.
OPP are looking for Dyllon Nelson, who they say is the suspect in an armed home invasion attempt. OPP

OPP say officers have identified a suspect in an attempted home invasion in Deseronto, during which a firearm was allegedly shot.

Provincial police are strongly cautioning people not to approach the suspect since he may be dangerous.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Mill Street town on Jan. 17 when OPP say a man tried to enter a residence.

READ MORE: OPP searching for suspect in attempted armed home invasion in Deseronto

When he was unsuccessful, OPP allege the man fired a gun at the door then fled the scene.

Following almost a week of investigation, OPP have identified 26-year-old Dyllon Nelson as the suspect in the investigation.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

READ MORE: Deseronto man facing 2 child luring charges

Nelson is facing the following charges:

  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Discharging a firearm with intent to commit a criminal offence
  • Criminal harassment
  • Wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked call 911 immediately.

