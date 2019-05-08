Deseronto man facing 2 child luring charges

Lennox and Addington OPP and Belleville police have arrested a Deseronto man as part of a child luring investigation.

OPP’s crime and child sexual exploitation units joined Belleville police’s e-crimes unit to search a Napanee home on Monday.

READ MORE: 17-year-old Kingston male charged with luring 2 youths in the U.K.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Adam Corey was charged with two counts of luring a child under 16.

Corey is still in custody awaiting a bail hearing at a Napanee courthouse.

OPP are asking anyone with information about Corey to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or the Napanee OPP crime unit at 613-354-3369.

Lennox and Addington OPP did not respond to a request for further comment.