Deseronto man facing 2 child luring charges

Lennox and Addington OPP and Belleville police have arrested a Deseronto man as part of a child luring investigation.
OPP’s crime and child sexual exploitation units joined Belleville police’s e-crimes unit to search a Napanee home on Monday.
As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Adam Corey was charged with two counts of luring a child under 16.
Corey is still in custody awaiting a bail hearing at a Napanee courthouse.
OPP are asking anyone with information about Corey to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or the Napanee OPP crime unit at 613-354-3369.
Lennox and Addington OPP did not respond to a request for further comment.
