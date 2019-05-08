Crime
May 8, 2019 1:22 pm

Deseronto man facing 2 child luring charges

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP and Belleville police have charged a man with child luring after searching a home in Napanee on Monday.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

Lennox and Addington OPP and Belleville police have arrested a Deseronto man as part of a child luring investigation.

OPP’s crime and child sexual exploitation units joined Belleville police’s e-crimes unit to search a Napanee home on Monday.

READ MORE: 17-year-old Kingston male charged with luring 2 youths in the U.K.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Adam Corey was charged with two counts of luring a child under 16.

Corey is still in custody awaiting a bail hearing at a Napanee courthouse.

OPP are asking anyone with information about Corey to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or the Napanee OPP crime unit at 613-354-3369.

Lennox and Addington OPP did not respond to a request for further comment.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Belleville police
Child Luring
child luring Napanee
Child luring OPP
Crime
Deseronto man
Kingston
Lennox and Addington OPP
Napanee
Napanee crime
Napanee residence
OPP child luring

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.