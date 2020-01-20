Menu

Crime

OPP searching for suspect in attempted armed home invasion in Deseronto

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 10:53 am
OPP are asking for the public's assistance to help find a suspect who allegedly fired a gun after trying to break into a home in Deseronto this past weekend.
OPP are asking for the public's assistance to help find a suspect who allegedly fired a gun after trying to break into a home in Deseronto this past weekend.

Lennox and Addington OPP is investigating a home invasion in Deseronto, Ont.

The incident happened Friday night just before 9 p.m. Police say a 911 call was made by a resident of an apartment on Mill Street in Deseronto.

READ MORE: Police charge 4 during Pickering home invasion, still seeking 1 additional suspect

The caller reported that an unknown masked person had tried to get into the apartment.

When the suspect couldn’t get in, police say the man fired a gun at the door before fleeing.

OPP are describing the suspect as five-foot-nine, with a larger build. He was seen wearing cargo pants, a white hoodie with a black design and a black mask with a white skull design on the front.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lennox and Addington County detachment at: 1-888-310-1122.

