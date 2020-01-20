OPP searching for suspect in attempted armed home invasion in Deseronto

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington OPP is investigating a home invasion in Deseronto, Ont.

The incident happened Friday night just before 9 p.m. Police say a 911 call was made by a resident of an apartment on Mill Street in Deseronto.

The caller reported that an unknown masked person had tried to get into the apartment.

When the suspect couldn’t get in, police say the man fired a gun at the door before fleeing.

OPP are describing the suspect as five-foot-nine, with a larger build. He was seen wearing cargo pants, a white hoodie with a black design and a black mask with a white skull design on the front.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lennox and Addington County detachment at: 1-888-310-1122.

