Crime

Police arrest 4 during Pickering home invasion, still seeking 1 additional suspect

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 8:06 am
Durham Regional Police say officers apprehended four suspects during a home invasion in progress on Monday morning.
Durham Regional Police say officers apprehended four suspects during a home invasion in progress on Monday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say they are investigating a home invasion in Pickering early Monday morning.

Police say officers were called to a residence in the area of Liverpool and Glenanna roads just before 1 a.m.

Investigators allege five male suspects broke into a home and forced the occupants of the residence to the ground.

Durham police release suspect vehicle description in alleged hit-and-run that killed cyclist

 

One occupant sustained a minor cut to the head and was treated at the scene, police say.

According to police, a shotgun was found in the suspect vehicle along with stolen property, which officers recovered. Police did not specify exactly what was stolen.

Officers were reportedly able to stop three of the suspects inside the home, while police say a fourth suspect was caught hiding nearby by canine units and all were taken into custody. Officers are still looking for a fifth suspect who remains at large.

Police have not released any information on charges related to the incident.

