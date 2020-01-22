Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

Final arguments wrap up in NB Power smart meter hearing

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 5:54 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 6:06 pm
Public hearing on proposed NB Power smart meters wraps up
A public hearing on whether or not NB Power will be allowed to move forward with the implementation of smart meters across the province wrapped up on Wednesday. Travis Fortnum has more.

The New Brunswick Energy and Utilities board spent Wednesday hearing closing statements on the matter of province-wide smart meter implementation.

Nine days after the public hearing began, five out of seven interveners who appeared before the board voiced their approval of the project.

READ MORE: NB Power defends smart meters at Energy and Utilities Board

It’s a different story than when NB Power last brought the matter before the board in 2018.

That hearing ran 31 days, spread out over three months, and many of the interveners who now support the project didn’t in 2018.

Christopher Stewart, a lawyer for J.D Irving, Limited noted that NB Power’s updated business case seemingly addresses his previous concerns.

Public Intervener Heather Black supports NB Power’s proposal.
Public Intervener Heather Black supports NB Power’s proposal. Travis Fortnum

Public intervener Heather Black agrees the case heard this time around is “considerably positive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those who remain opposed cite questions over costs and NB Power’s ability to bring a project of this size to life.

NB Power inks 3 deals to bring more Quebec electricity into the province
NB Power inks 3 deals to bring more Quebec electricity into the province

At the hearing’s end, the board commended the professionalism of all parties, crediting the displayed efficiency for their ability to close things out on time.

The board says they’ll begin going through all evidence presented starting Jan. 23.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickNew Brunswick PoliticsNB PowerSmart MetersNew Brunswick Energy and Utilities BoardNB Power Smart MetersNew Brunswick Smart Metres
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.