Variety Show of Hearts

News

54th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon on Global BC

By Claire Fenton Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 7:45 pm
Looking back at the Variety Show of Hearts telethon 2019
Here's a look back at some of our favourite moments from the Variety Show of Hearts 2019 telethon.

The 54th annual Variety Show of Hearts will be taking place on Feb. 9, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The one-day show will be packed with live musical guests, entertainers and stories from kids around B.C. who are being helped by Variety, the Children’s Charity.

Along with Global BC’s Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Squire Barnes and Kristi Gordon, this year’s  line-up of entertainment will feature Juno Award-winning indie band Said The Whale, singer-songwriter Shawn Austin, Canadian blues rockers Wide Mouth Mason, country artist Todd Richard and special guests, multi-platinum selling group The Tenors.

WATCH: Variety Show of Hearts Magic Moments: Heston

Variety Show of Hearts Magic Moments: Heston
Variety Show of Hearts Magic Moments: Heston

Donations can be made online, toll-free by phone at 310-KIDS, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Last year’s event saw generous viewers donate $5.5 million for B.C. kids in need.

READ MORE: Variety Show of Hearts 2019 Telethon raises $5.5M for B.C. kids in need

Funds given to Variety support children across the province who are sick or have special needs. Variety gives grants for medical emergencies, therapies, specialized equipment, and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.

Follow all the news online with the hashtag #ShowOfHearts.

Variety Show Of HeartsVarietyVancouver Show of Hearts 2020
