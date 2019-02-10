Variety Show of Hearts 2019 Telethon raises 5.5M for B.C. kids in need

The 2019 Variety Show of Hearts Telethon has wrapped, and generous viewers have donated 5.5 million for B.C. kids in need.

The donations came after an eventful eight-hour broadcast, which included a special appearance by Star Trek royalty George Takei.

The total amount raised by 5:30 p.m. was $5,512,778, narrowly beating last year’s total of $5.499 million.

The program included performances from singer-songwriter Shawn Hook, Canadian fusion group Delhi 2 Dublin and country music trio The Heels.

And while the broadcast has wrapped, it’s not too late to donate.

Donations can be made online, toll-free by phone at 310-KIDS, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Money raised by Variety goes to support children all over the province facing serious illness or with special needs.

The charity gives grants for specialized equipment, therapies, medical emergencies and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.