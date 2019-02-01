WATCH LIVE: 53rd annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon

The 53rd annual Variety Show of Hearts will be taking place on Feb. 10, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The one-day show will be packed with live musical guests, entertainers and stories from kids around B.C. who are being helped by Variety, The Children’s Charity.

Along with Global BC personalities including Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Squire Barnes and Kristi Gordon, this year’s phenomenal line-up of live entertainment will feature singer-songwriter Shawn Hook, Canadian world music group Delhi 2 Dublin, country music trio The Heels and Motown soul diva, Krystle Dos Santos and more.

Actor, author and social activist, George Takei will also be taking part in the event.

Donations can be made online, toll-free by phone at 310-KIDS, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Follow all the news online with the hashtag #ShowOfHearts.

Last year’s event saw Variety raise an astounding $5.5 million.

Funds given to Variety support children across the province who are sick or have special needs. Variety gives grants for medical emergencies, therapies, specialized equipment, and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.