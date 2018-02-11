Variety Show of Hearts 2018 telethon raises nearly $5.5M for children in need

The 2018 Variety Show of Hearts telethon raised just under $5.5 million for B.C. children in need, after a jam-packed, eight-hour event Sunday.

The total amount raised by 5:30 p.m. was $5,499,269, besting last year’s total of $5.08 million

Funds given to Variety supports children across the province who are sick or have special needs. Variety gives grants for medical emergencies, therapies, specialized equipment, drug prescriptions and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.

This year’s show featured musical acts Tyson Venegas, Mathew V, The Matinée, The James Barker Band, and more.

This year marked the 52nd iteration of the Show of Hearts event. The telethon, the longest running of its kind in Canada, was first held in October 1966 and raised $60,000.

Donations are still being accepted until after Sunday night’s News Hour. Donations can be made here.

