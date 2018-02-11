Variety Show of Hearts telethon 2018 magic moments

Each year the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon helps children with special needs in B.C., and presents heart-warming stories of children from across the province.

Here are some magic moments from the 2018 Variety Show of Hearts Telethon:

Sawyer & Ryker

We first introduced you to brothers Sawyer and Ryker this part November as part of Variety Week. The brothers have Autism Spectrum Disorder and struggled in the public school system. Variety supports Sawyer and Ryker through tuition grants for Elizabeth Buckley School, an independent school in Victoria that supports children with special needs. The boys are now succeeding and enjoying school thanks to the help of Variety.

To encourage their love of fishing, Variety – the Children’s Charity gifted them with fishing gear from Trotac Marine. Captain Andy, longtime volunteer with the “Boat for Hope” event helped present the brothers with their special surprise. And, while the boys are off fishing, Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Empress will be helping mom Heather relax with an amazing spa experience.

Hazel

Hazel’s family loves to travel, but she hasn’t been able to spend time at the beach and go swimming because of her health. So that Hazel could experience the beach for the first time, BC Ferries Vacations presented the family with a Parksville getaway, including round-trip ferry travel and a two-night stay at the Tigh Na Mara Seaside Spa Resort.

Ainsley

Ainsley is a busy and active little girl, but suffers from low muscle tone. Staff and board members of Variety – The Children’s Charity presented Ainsley with an adaptive tricycle through Variety’s Bike Ability Program. The adaptive tricycle will help strengthen Ainsley’s muscles, and allow her to experience the freedom of mobility every child deserves.

Anton

Anton has a Social Communication Disorder, which means he struggles to communicate.

His love of super heroes comes to life on stage as Granville Island Toys, with the help of his favourite super hero, presents him with some out-of-this-world themed toys.

Landon

Landon is a Grade 7 West Kelowna student who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

To further Landon and his best friend Holden’s love of video games, Electronic Arts has donated some of their most popular games. Electronic Arts will also give Landon and his friend a tour of their Burnaby campus for a behind-the-scenes look at how video games are made.

Karissa

Variety helped sisters Karissa and Kaelyn with equipment and medication for their unique special needs. Now, Karissa needs Variety’s help again, as she struggles with mental health challenges and deals with bullying.

Because animals can help children who have special challenges in their lives, Mountain View Adventures in Smithers is tailoring a horseback adventure specifically for Karissa and her family.