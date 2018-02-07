52nd annual Variety Show of Hearts to take place Feb.11, 2018

The 52nd annual Variety Show of Hearts will be taking place on Feb. 11, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The one day show will be packed with live musical guests, entertainers and stories from kids around B.C. who are being helped by Variety.

This year’s show will feature musical acts by Tyson Venegas, Mathew V, The Matinée, The James Barker Band, and many more.

Donations can be made online, toll-free by phone at 310-KIDS, or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Follow all the news online with the hashtag #ShowOfHearts.

Last year’s event saw Variety raise an astounding $5,087,000.

Funds given to Variety supports children across the province who are sick or have special needs. Variety gives grants for medical emergencies, therapies, specialized equipment, and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.

The second-annual Variety Week was held on Global BC in November, 2017.

Here’s the highlights from the five days of stories:

